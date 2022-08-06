Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,337 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 534.7% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $20.28 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

