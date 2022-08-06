Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $855,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $121.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

