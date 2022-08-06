Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STOR. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its position in STORE Capital by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 619,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,306,000 after buying an additional 87,189 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of STOR opened at $27.90 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.14.

STORE Capital Announces Dividend

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

