RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. RE/MAX updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

RMAX stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.42. 168,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,518. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.01 million, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -110.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RE/MAX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 40,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $882,843.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,008,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,066,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 40,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $882,843.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,008,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,066,314.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $292,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,120,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,684,017.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 123,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,325 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RE/MAX by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RE/MAX by 49.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in RE/MAX by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.