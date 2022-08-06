Rapids (RPD) Trading Down 53.7% This Week

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapids has a total market cap of $62,114.92 and $119.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rapids has traded 53.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000197 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,393.25 or 1.00952459 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rapids Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

