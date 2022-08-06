Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 139,958 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 139,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 38,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.