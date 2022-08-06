Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 139,958 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 139,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,326,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 38,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Price Performance
Shares of PCAR stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.62.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.
Insider Activity at PACCAR
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Further Reading
