Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 55,600 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.19% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WH. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.
In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
WH opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.95.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.13%.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.
