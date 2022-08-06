Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $13.13 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,129,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWN opened at $150.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.19 and a 200-day moving average of $151.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

