Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 482,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.10% of Franklin Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,181,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

BEN opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 1,968,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,938,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,019,699.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,968,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,938,559 shares in the company, valued at $50,019,699.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,063,002 shares of company stock worth $29,868,748. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

