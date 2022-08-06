Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $11.38 million and $18,320.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,469,121 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

