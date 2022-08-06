Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 59.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $337,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,742.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $337,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,742.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,745 shares of company stock worth $8,446,450. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualys Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $127.76 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.68 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.11.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.