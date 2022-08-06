Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Quaker Chemical stock traded up $33.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.96. 189,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.34. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $276.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

