Qcash (QC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.98 Million

Qcash (QC) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $39.52 million and approximately $14.98 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 107.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00623537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

