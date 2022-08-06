Qbao Price Reaches $0.0034 (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. Over the last week, Qbao has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Qbao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $220,987.06 and $17,487.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

