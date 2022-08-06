Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.14.

Shares of QSR opened at C$77.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.52. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$60.37 and a twelve month high of C$83.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.27.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.56%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

