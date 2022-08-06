PYA Waltman Capital LLC Makes New $7.45 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,000. S&P Global comprises about 3.7% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,487 shares of company stock worth $2,612,291. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $376.65 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.78 and its 200-day moving average is $372.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.