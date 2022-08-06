PYA Waltman Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $207.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

