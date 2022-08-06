Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Target by 1,140.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Target by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Bank of America cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.08.

Insider Activity

Target Price Performance

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

