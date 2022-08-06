Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

KO opened at $63.38 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $274.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. HSBC raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

