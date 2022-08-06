Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Provention Bio Trading Up 3.0 %

PRVB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. 504,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,557. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.45. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provention Bio

About Provention Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Provention Bio by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Provention Bio by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Further Reading

