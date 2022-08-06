Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.
Provention Bio Trading Up 3.0 %
PRVB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. 504,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,557. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.45. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $8.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
