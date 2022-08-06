Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CEO Sells $706,041.98 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 21,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $706,041.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,994.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PRTA stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.11. 238,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,885. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Prothena had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 33.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

