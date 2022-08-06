Project WITH Trading Down 4.4% This Week (WIKEN)

Project WITH (WIKEN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Project WITH has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project WITH coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Project WITH has a market cap of $8.04 million and $137,499.00 worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Project WITH Coin Profile

WIKEN is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 858,338,828 coins. Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_. Project WITH’s official message board is medium.com/projectwith. Project WITH’s official website is projectwith.io.

Buying and Selling Project WITH

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

