Post (NYSE:POST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Post Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:POST traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.04. 398,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.61. Post has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $90.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $709,164.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Post

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 16.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 136.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Post by 545.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 29.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading

