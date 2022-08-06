Post (NYSE:POST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Post Stock Up 2.7 %
NYSE:POST traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.04. 398,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.61. Post has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $90.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Post
In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $709,164.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Post
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Post (POST)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.