Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Chairman Eric Ostertag Sells 160,696 Shares of Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) Chairman Eric Ostertag sold 160,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $592,968.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 695,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,118.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Poseida Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $11.10.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on PSTX shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
About Poseida Therapeutics
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.