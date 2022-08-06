Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Chairman Eric Ostertag Sells 160,696 Shares of Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) Chairman Eric Ostertag sold 160,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $592,968.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 695,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,118.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 456.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 153,400 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 380,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 140,910 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSTX shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

