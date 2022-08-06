POLKARARE (PRARE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $247,359.00

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One POLKARARE coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. POLKARARE has a total market capitalization of $77,273.43 and approximately $247,359.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.00623878 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

POLKARARE Profile

POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare.

Buying and Selling POLKARARE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLKARARE directly using U.S. dollars.

