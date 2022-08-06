PolkaDomain Market Capitalization Hits $176,001.80 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaDomain has a market capitalization of $176,001.80 and approximately $163.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 204.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.11 or 0.00625480 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015154 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About PolkaDomain
PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain.
PolkaDomain Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.