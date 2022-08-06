Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) CEO Bin Zhou Buys 880,000 Shares

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) CEO Bin Zhou acquired 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $1,416,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,942,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,006,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Bin Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 22nd, Bin Zhou acquired 4,800,000 shares of Planet Green stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $7,200,000.00.
Planet Green Trading Up 10.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PLAG opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.
Planet Green Company Profile
Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.
