Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) CEO Bin Zhou Buys 880,000 Shares

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) CEO Bin Zhou acquired 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $1,416,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,942,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,006,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bin Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Bin Zhou acquired 4,800,000 shares of Planet Green stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $7,200,000.00.

Planet Green Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLAG opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green ( NYSE:PLAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 20.51%.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

