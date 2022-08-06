PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, PirateCash has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $197,599.57 and approximately $173.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

