Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.51 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $98.45 million and $64,972.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00292854 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00125528 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00081598 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,475,030 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

