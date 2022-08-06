Piper Sandler Trims Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Target Price to $39.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.60.

Doximity Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01. Doximity has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $107.79.

Insider Activity at Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 41.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Doximity by 898.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 83,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 1,142.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,373,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

