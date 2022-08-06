Piper Sandler Increases Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $30.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

RUN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,973 shares of company stock worth $6,546,339. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 2,219.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,588 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $44,590,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 135.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 1,186,035 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,004 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

