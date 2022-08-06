Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 43,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 77,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PIFYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

