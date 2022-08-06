PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.80-$7.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.13.

Shares of PKI stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.72. 584,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,757. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.15.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,640,000 after buying an additional 91,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,986,000 after buying an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,060,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,055,000 after buying an additional 30,227 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 286,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,017,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

