Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,967 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. CWM LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,327,000 after purchasing an additional 210,600 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

