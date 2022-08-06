Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,086,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,242,000 after acquiring an additional 40,947 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 210,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,128,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 558,949 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 498,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,476,201. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.