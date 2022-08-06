Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.53.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 2.3 %

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$45.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.39 billion and a PE ratio of 20.00. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$37.02 and a 12 month high of C$53.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.04 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total transaction of C$136,876.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,888.85. In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total transaction of C$136,876.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,888.85. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.48, for a total value of C$757,216.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,292.10. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 235 shares of company stock valued at $10,475 and have sold 52,006 shares valued at $2,679,518.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

