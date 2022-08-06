Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MD traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. TheStreet lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,857,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 88,359 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 82,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 59,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

