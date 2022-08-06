Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 900 ($11.03) target price on the stock.

PSON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 770 ($9.44) to GBX 775 ($9.50) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 742 ($9.09) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 876.40 ($10.74).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 886.40 ($10.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 897.40 ($11.00). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 772.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 735.57. The stock has a market cap of £6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 2,462.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 6.60 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

