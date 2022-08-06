PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.87-$3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.85 billion-$27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.18 billion. PayPal also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.87-3.97 EPS.

PayPal Stock Down 1.7 %

PYPL traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.32. 12,083,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,082,174. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.21.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.43.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

