PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Peggy Alford Sells 21,791 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

