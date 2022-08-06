Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $947.87 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00065181 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016916 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pax Dollar Coin Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

