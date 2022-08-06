Pascal (PASC) Trading Down 44.6% Over Last Week

Pascal (PASC) traded down 19% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Pascal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pascal has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar. Pascal has a total market capitalization of $249,541.29 and approximately $77.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00620271 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,235.38 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.
Pascal Coin Profile
Pascal is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 37,680,975 coins. The official website for Pascal is www.pascalcoin.org. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pascal Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pascal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pascal using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pascal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pascal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.