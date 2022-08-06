Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

PK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PK opened at $15.05 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Park Hotels & Resorts

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -18.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.