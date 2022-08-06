Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Plans $1.44 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PARAP opened at $38.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48. Paramount Global has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $70.50.
About Paramount Global
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARAP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.