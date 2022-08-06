PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

PAR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.60.

NYSE PAR opened at $43.95 on Friday. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

