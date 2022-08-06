PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PARGet Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

PAR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.60.

PAR Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PAR opened at $43.95 on Friday. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PARGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000.

About PAR Technology

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Featured Stories

