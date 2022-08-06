Pallapay (PALLA) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Pallapay has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Pallapay has a market cap of $7.76 million and $227,302.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00620271 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015143 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Pallapay
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.
Pallapay Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.