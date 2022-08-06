Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 3,313 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $85.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

