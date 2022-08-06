Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Roy Winston Sells 476 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roy Winston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.64. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.34). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

