Orion Protocol (ORN) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00006397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $50.66 million and $2.35 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003642 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00133013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00067627 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,146,255 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io.

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.