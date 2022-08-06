Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.76 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 8.60%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00-$2.35 EPS.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

OEC stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $16.04. 763,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,822. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $974.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Orion Engineered Carbons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

Insider Activity at Orion Engineered Carbons

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 151,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 614,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 109,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

